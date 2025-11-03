BJP Seeks ₹20,000 Per Acre Relief For Cyclone-Hit farmers

Nalgonda: BJP floor leader in the Legislative Assembly, Aleti Maheswara Reddy, on Monday urged the State government to extend an ex gratia of ₹20,000 per acre to farmers whose crops were damaged by Cyclone Montha.

He inspected the damaged crops at Thukkapur village in Bhongir mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled that while in Opposition, the Congress had demanded ₹20,000 per acre as ex gratia for crop losses due to rains. However, after coming to power, the Congress government announced only ₹10,000 per acre, going back on its own demand. He added that the earlier announcement of compensation for crops damaged in the last monsoon remains only on paper, as no ex gratia has been paid to farmers so far.

Referring to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s statement that five lakh acres of crops were damaged by the cyclone, Maheswara Reddy urged the government to publish district-wise details of crop losses.

Meanwhile, farmers under the banner of Telangana Rythu Sangam staged a dharna in front of the Bhongir Collectorate, demanding immediate compensation for the crop damage.

Speaking at the protest, the Sangam’s district general secretary, Kolluru Rajaiah, urged the State to provide immediate financial aid to distressed farmers. He demanded ex gratia of ₹30,000 per acre for paddy, ₹50,000 per acre for cotton, and ₹20,000 per acre for maize damaged in the cyclone.