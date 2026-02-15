BJP Secures Majority In Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, Increases Party’s Strength To 35

KARIMNAGAR: The BJP has secured the required majority to claim the mayor’s post in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

After emerging as the single largest party with 30 divisions in the 66-member elected body, the BJP increased its strength to 35 following the induction of five corporators. The total strength of the corporation is 69, including 66 elected members and three ex-officio members. The majority mark for the mayor’s post is 35.

Among those who joined the BJP were Tella Lakshmi, elected as an Independent, and Vipala Sai Jyothi of the All-India Forward Bloc, along with two BJP rebels and another Independent. They joined the party in the presence of Union minister of state for home affairs and local MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, state leader Gangidi Manohar Reddy and former mayor Sunil Rao.

The three ex-officio members are MP Bandi Sanjay, MLA Gangula Kamalakar of the BRS and MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana of the Congress. Party sources indicated that two BJP MLCs could also be registered as ex-officio members, if required.

In the elections, the Congress won 14 seats, while the BRS secured nine. The BJP’s strength is expected to increase further, with additional Independents and AIFB corporators reportedly set to join the party. The newly elected corporators are scheduled to take oath on February 16, after which the election of the mayor and deputy mayor will be held.