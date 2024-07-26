BJP SC Morcha to Stage Protests at All District Headquarters

Hyderabad: Protesting against the cut in the allocation of funds for the Scheduled Castes’ Special Development Fund in the state Budget, the BJP has decided to stage protests at all the district headquarters on Saturday. Talking to the media here on Friday, BJP SC Morcha president Kondeti Sridhar said the Congress government had reduced the funds by Rs 3,600 crore.

He also took on the Congress for reportedly not delivering on the many poll promises that it has made to the SC community in its election manifesto. “In the SC and ST Declaration made at Chevella, the Congress had promised 18 per cent reservation for the SCs, reservation in private schools and private companies receiving benefits from the government, land for landless SCs, proprietary rights on assigned land and setting up of corporations for Mala, Madiga and other sub-castes with a budget of Rs 750 crore. The government has failed to specify measures in the Budget for the fulfilment of these promises," he said.