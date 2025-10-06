BJP Ridicules Telangana Ministers for Attending SC Hearing

Hyderabad: The BJP on Monday ridiculed the “show” by state ministers who, it said, had rushed to Delhi to be at the Supreme Court to attend the hearing of a petition challenging government order facilitating 42 per cent reservations for the BC communities in Telangana. Speaking with reporters, BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao said there was no need for the ministers to rush to Delhi to be at the court when everyone was aware that the top court would never take up a petition when a case on the same subject was before a lower court.

The Telangana High Court has taken up petitions on the reservations and the next hearing is on October 8. “Our advice to the Congress government is to focus on this hearing (in the High Court) instead of making a show with irrelevant attendance at the Supreme Court,” he said. “Now that the SC told the petitioner that it will not hear the case as it is before the High Court, the Congress ministers have started making claims that this is a big win for the government just to get some publicity,” Ramchander Rao said.

“The BJP has already made it clear that it fully supports reservations for BCs. We urge the government to focus on what really matters and not on irrelevant publicity seeking,” he said.