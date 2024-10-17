BJP ridicules KTR for labelling it as a ‘very dangerous party’

Hyderabad: BJP general secretary Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu took exception to BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao’s reported comment that the BJP was a ‘very dangerous party’ and stated that his party was a danger to the ‘family politics of KCR and their corrupt liquor deals’.



Addressing a press conference, Venkateshwarlu said, “Rao knows less about the people and their aspirations as he studied abroad. He returned only for power and indiscriminate looting of the state’s resources”.

On Rao’s claim to lend support to unemployed youth and Group I aspirants, the BJP leader said that the unemployed youth have not forgotten about his sarcastic comments and hinting at a love affair when an unemployed girl committed suicide in Ashok nagar.

Venkateshwarlu also charged that the Congress government was behaving in an autocratic manner as regards Group I aspirants. Instead of addressing their concerns, the state government is trying to suppress their demands, he said.

The state BJP has lodged a complaint with the cybercrimes DCP, seeking an inquiry into the fake and derogatory video circulating in social media on Union minister G. Kishan Reddy. A party delegation gave a copy of the offending video to the police.