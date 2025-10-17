BJP Raises Concerns About Corruption in Telangana Government

Hyderabad: BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao mounted a fierce attack on the Congress government, branding it synonymous with looting, illegal settlements and intimidation. Citing recent reports involving minister for endowments Konda Surekha’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Sumanth allegedly threatening cement company managements for collections, Rao condemned the growing culture of corruption and coercion.

He pointedly noted that several ministers and senior leaders are linked openly to this disturbing episode, revealing the deep malaise within the ruling party.

Ramchander Rao demanded a thorough investigation into the allegations, insisting that Congress leaders must account for their assets, benami holdings and illegal earnings. He also condemned the previous BRS government for plundering Telangana’s resources and expressed grave concerns regarding administrative failures under Congress — highlighting issues like delayed salaries, unpaid retirement benefits, and rising unemployment.

Ramchander Rao lauded the BJP-led Central government’s determined efforts to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism through “Operation Kagar.” He highlighted the successful surrenders of numerous Maoists who have abandoned their forest hideouts in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and other affected states.

Rao released a poster for the “Vocal for Local” initiative alongside former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud. He underscored the importance of this campaign introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at encouraging citizens to buy locally made products and empower millions of Indian artisans engaged in handicrafts and handlooms. Rao praised renowned handloom hubs such as Bhuvanagiri, Gadwal, Narayanpet and Kothakota, while expressing concern over many artisans facing livelihood crises, with some resorting to suicide due to dwindling support and sales.

Promoting Swadeshi values, Khadi, and handloom goods under the slogan “Vocal for Local – Local to Global”, Ramchander Rao pointed out the potential to expand these products into global markets and boost India’s economy alongside local entrepreneurship.

In addition, Ramchander Rao participated in a BJP coordination committee meeting focused on strategy and campaign plans for the upcoming Jubilee Hills byelection. The meeting saw the presence of prominent leaders including minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy, MP M. Raghunandan Rao, Peddi Reddy, Dr N. Gautam Rao, T. Virender Goud, Vemula Ashok and BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy, to whom Rao earlier handed over the B-Form, officially marking his candidacy.