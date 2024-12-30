BJP: Rahul left India during national mourning

New Delhi: Amid the war of words between the BJP and the Congress over the cremation and memorial of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the BJP on Monday fired a fresh salvo, this time attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha came under heavy fire from the BJP after reports that he had left for Vietnam at a time when the country was observing national mourning for Dr Singh. The BJP also targeted the Congress leadership for not being with Dr Singh’s family during the time of the ashes’ immersion rituals.

The Congress said the leaders of the party stayed away from the ashes’ immersion rituals in order to give “personal space” to the family of Dr Singh. On Gandhi’s Vietnam tour, the Congress leaders asked why does his travel plans bother the BJP?

The war of words had erupted between the Congress and the BJP over the former Prime Minister’s cremation at Nigambodh Ghat and not at a designated site as demanded by the Congress despite the Centre’s clarification that it had told Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr Singh's family that a memorial will be constructed for the late leader. It is learnt that a few places have been shortlisted for the memorial, which will be finalised after certain formalities.

Gandhi came under fire after he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NDA government for "disrespecting the first Sikh Prime Minister of the country" by performing his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat. He was attacked by the BJP which said that the LoP had “politicised and exploited Dr Singh’s death for his expedient politics” but his “contempt for him is unmissable”.

“What could be a greater hypocrisy than this? He politicises national memorials, but when it comes to attending Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites, Congress members, including him, are allegedly absent. During the immersion of Dr Singh's ashes in the Yamuna, Congress members were nowhere to be seen. The Gandhi family, which repeatedly humiliated and maligned Manmohan Singh during his lifetime, has once again demonstrated insensitivity during the mourning period,” said BJP leader Prem Shukla.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted on X: “While the country is mourning Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year. Rahul Gandhi politicised and exploited Dr Singh’s death for his expedient politics but his contempt for him is unmissable.”

Calling the Lok Sabha LoP the “leader of 'pariyatan' (tourism)”, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala said: “At a time, when the entire country is in grief over the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh, as expected, Rahul Gandhi has left for a tour, as per media reports… At the time when the 26/11 attack happened in Mumbai, he was partying all night. He is not at all concerned about the demise of Dr Singh.”

Responding to the attack, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said why does Gandhi’s movements and activities bother the BJP. “When will the sanghis stop this ‘Take Diversion’ politics? The way Modi denied Doctor Saheb a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and how his ministers cornered Doctor Saheb’s family is shameful. If Gandhi travels privately, why does it bother you? Get well in New Year,” wrote Tagore on X.

Another Congress leader, Tariq Anwar, said Gandhi’s trip to Vietnam was pre-planned. “He paid his tribute to Dr Singh and was present during the proceedings,” said Anwar.

On the absence of Congress leaders during ashes’ immersion rituals, party spokesperson Pawan Khera said: “After discussing with them, it was felt that since the family did not get any privacy at the time of the cremation and some extended family members could not reach the pyre site, it would be appropriate to give them some privacy for the ‘Phool Chunana’ and the immersion of the ashes which is an emotionally painful and difficult ceremony for close family members.” He said after the cremation, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family at their residence here.

Dr Singh passed away at New Delhi’s AIIMS on December 26 due to age-related medical complications. He was 92. The ashes of Dr Singh were immersed in the Yamuna river near the Majnu ka Tila Gurdwara by his family members after Sikh rituals.

The ashes were collected from the Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday morning by the family members and later taken to the “Asth Ghat” on the Yamuna banks near the gurdwara. Dr Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur and their three daughters – Upinder, Daman and Amrit -- were present at the immersion site along with other relatives.

As part of Sikh rituals, the family will hold an “Akhand Path” at Dr Singh’s official residence at 3, Motilal Nehru Marg on January 1. A 'bhog' ceremony, 'Antim Ardas' and 'kirtan' would be held on January 3 at the Rakab Ganj Gurdwara near the Parliament complex.



