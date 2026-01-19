BJP Questions Revanth’s Harvard Trip Amid Fund Crunch

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Monday expressed sharp disapproval of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s decision to travel to the United States to attend what it termed a “crash course on leadership” questioning both the timing and financial prudence of the move.

BJP chief spokesperson and media in‑charge N.V. Subash, citing reports, said the Chief Minister has enrolled in a programme at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Subash remarked that leadership was not acquired through short‑term courses but demonstrated through governance, accountability and results. “Shouldn’t such academic pursuits have been completed earlier in life? The Chief Minister’s primary classroom today should be the state he governs, not an overseas campus,” he said.

He further questioned whether the trip reflects personal aspirations over public responsibilities. “Is the Chief Minister seeking to fulfill personal dreams using taxpayers’ money?” Subash asked, recalling Reddy’s recent football game with Lionel Messi.

“On one hand, the Chief Minister repeatedly claims that the state exchequer is under strain and that funds are insufficient to implement key electoral promises. On the other hand, he appears willing to spend significant public resources on an overseas leadership programme,” Subash said.

He expressed hope that upon returning, Reddy would show “a renewed sense of seriousness, dignity and focus on governance,” shifting attention from symbolic gestures to tangible outcomes for the people of Telangana.