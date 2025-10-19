BJP Questions Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav’s Loyalty, Alleges Congress–MIM Nexus

Hyderabad:Telangana BJP chief spokesperson N.V. Subhash on Friday questioned the Congress for nominating Naveen Yadav for the Jubilee Hills byelection and alleged a covert alliance between the party and the and AIMIM. Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office, Subhash asked whether Yadav represented the Congress or the MIM, given his past association with the latter.

Pointing to Yadav’s public remark that MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was his guru and Revanth Reddy his godfather, Subhash said it exposed a “secret nexus” between the two parties. He accused the Congress of trying to hand over the GHMC mayor’s post to MIM and warned that such understanding could bring back “Razakar-like rule” and would jeopardize “Brand Hyderabad.” He slammed the government for demolishing homes of the poor while ignoring illegal constructions in the Old City.



On BC reservations, Subhash alleged the Congress was misleading people with false claims. He said despite the Supreme Court’s repeated rulings against exceeding 50 percent reservation, the government issued a legally untenable GO to cheat BC communities.



Labelling Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress as “Brand Ambassadors of Deceit,” Subhash called upon the people to reject the alleged conspiracy of Congress, MIM, and BRS, and ensure a BJP victory in the bypoll.