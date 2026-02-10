BJP Protests in Hyderabad Over Makthal Leader’s Suicide, Tensions Erupt Near DGP Office

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed near the Director General of Police (DGP) office in Hyderabad on Tuesday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest alleging that the Congress was responsible for the suicide of Mahadevappa, the party’s candidate from Makthal municipality in Narayanpet district.

Large numbers of BJP leaders and activists gathered and attempted to lay siege to the DGP office, demanding strict action against those allegedly responsible for Mahadevappa’s death. Police tried to stop the protesters, leading to a heated argument and a brief scuffle between the two sides.

During the commotion, Khairatabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shilpavalli reportedly fell to the ground, adding to the tense situation at the spot. Security was tightened and additional police forces were deployed to bring the situation under control.

BJP leaders raised slogans demanding a thorough investigation and severe punishment for those responsible for Mahadevappa’s suicide. The party accused the Congress of harassment and political pressure leading to the incident.

No official response from the Congress or police authorities was immediately available at the time of filing this report.