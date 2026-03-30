BJP Protests Dumping Yard Plan In Huzurabad

KARIMNAGAR: BJP leaders staged a protest at Ambedkar Centre in Huzurabad on Monday opposing the proposed establishment of a dumping yard in the area.

The protesters raised slogans against shifting the facility from Wardhannapet to Sirsapally village, alleging that it would affect agricultural lands and pose health risks to residents.

They said the site identified for the yard is a vacant government land in Sirsapally and alleged that it would render nearby farmland unfit for cultivation. BJP leaders also referred to earlier assurances by the Congress government on relocating the existing yard within two years, and said residents had been opposing the proposal since 2025.

Targeting local MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, the protesters alleged inconsistency in his stand on the project. “It is strange that a leader who once misled people with promises of employment is now acting as if he is fighting against it in the Assembly. He should join with the local people and farmers in a genuine struggle until the project is officially cancelled,” BJP leaders said.

They also expressed concern over potential environmental impact, alleging that waste from the dumping yard could affect crops and public health in the surrounding areas.

Following the protest, BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to a Revenue department official, seeking withdrawal of the proposal and warning of further agitation if the issue is not addressed.