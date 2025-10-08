BJP Protests Delay in BAS Scholarships in Warangal

WARANGAL: BJP state leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao on Wednesday accused the state government of neglecting poor and backward class students by delaying the release of BAS scholarships.

Accompanied by students, parents, and student organisations, Rao led a protest at the Warangal Collectorate, demanding the immediate release of pending dues under the Best Available Schools (BAS) scheme.

After submitting a memorandum to DRO Vijaya Lakshmi, Rao criticised the government for lacking direction due to the absence of an education minister, saying it was “a blind ship jeopardising students’ futures.” He warned that the BJP would intensify its statewide agitation if the pending scholarships and bills were not released soon.



