BJP Protests Delay in BAS Scholarships in Warangal

Telangana
Puli Sharat Kumar
8 Oct 2025 8:24 PM IST

Accompanied by students, parents, and student organisations, Rao led a protest at the Warangal Collectorate, demanding the immediate release of pending dues under the Best Available Schools (BAS) scheme.

BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao, along with students, parents, and members of various student organisations, protests in front of the Warangal Collectorate on Wednesday, demanding immediate release of dues under the Best Available Schools (BAS) scheme.

WARANGAL: BJP state leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao on Wednesday accused the state government of neglecting poor and backward class students by delaying the release of BAS scholarships.

After submitting a memorandum to DRO Vijaya Lakshmi, Rao criticised the government for lacking direction due to the absence of an education minister, saying it was “a blind ship jeopardising students’ futures.” He warned that the BJP would intensify its statewide agitation if the pending scholarships and bills were not released soon.


