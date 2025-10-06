BJP Plans to Secure Majority in Most ZP Polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP office-bearers meeting, convened to finalise strategies for the upcoming local bodies polls and the Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection, unveiled internal differences among senior party leaders.

Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over district presidents within his Lok Sabha constituency ignoring him and going ahead with programmes which were directed by the state and central leadership. He had reportedly raised this issue earlier with state president N. Ramchander Rao, party general secretary Chandrasekhar, and national general secretary Sunil Bansal. This highlights coordination gaps within the party ranks.

Leaders resolved to confront the Congress government’s alleged anti-people policies and broken promises. The strategists also highlighted the Modi government’s direct fund releases to local bodies under various schemes, contrasting with state government inaction.

The party resolved to win a majority in most of Telangana’s 31 zilla parishads, setting the foundation for the GHMC elections and the Assembly polls.

Party leaders endorsed extensive public awareness campaigns in the grassroot level in towns and districts to expose Congress’s governance failures, neglect of local bodies, and also expose how the previous BRS government crippled village panchayats

The meeting emphasised a ‘Team BJP’ approach, with equal recognition for both veteran and new leaders, to motivate party workers. To this end, former Parliament and Assembly members, district presidents, and office bearers were appointed as ZPTC and district in-charges responsible for intensive election mobilisation. Focused strategies to clinch the majority of ZPTC seats were approved.

A large-scale meeting is scheduled for October 8, involving key party functionaries to finalise candidate selection and campaign activities. Special attention was given to Hyderabad and Secunderabad constituencies, where a dedicated committee will oversee preparations for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, including selection of candidates and public opinion gathering.