BJP Plans ‘Sneh Milan’ Initiative to Connect With Biharis in GHMC Limits

Hyderabad: In the run-up to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly election, scheduled to be held in October or November, the BJP has launched a number of initiatives to reach out to the strong Bihari vote bank in Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad. They have been timed to Bihar Diwas, which is celebrated as a festival, on March 22.

The party’s organisational secretary Chandrasekhar Sharma, has been entrusted with the key responsibility of engaging with Bihari groups and associations to bolster their support for the BJP-led NDA in Bihar. The party wants to engage with a number of groups, including Brahmarshi Seva Samaj-Hyderabad chapter, Bihar Samaj Sewa Sangh, Bihar Association of Hyderabad and Bihar Foundation, Hyderabad chapter, which all are engaged in community welfare and cultural activities.

In Hyderabad and Telangana, a significant number of migrant workers from Bihar are employed in various sectors. With the changing times, many educated Bihari youth are also coming to Hyderabad in search of IT jobs. According to estimates, there are over 12 lakh Bihari workers in Hyderabad, and many more across Telangana

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Chandrasekhar Sharma termed Biharis as ‘karmasheel log’ (workaholics), who like to connect with rich culture, traditions and identity. With the Modi government engaged in `Ek Bharat – Shresht Bharat’ mission, Bihar is also making rapid development strides, he said.

Meanwhile, the party is to organise events like "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Sneh Milan" program on the Bihar foundation day to foster their pride and cultural identity nationwide. This is aimed at connecting Bihari migrants emotionally and politically.

Indira Roy and Raghuveer Singh, president and secretary of Brahmarshi Seva Samaj, said that it was a matter of pride to be engaged in Sneh Milan programs.

Alok Kumar Jha of Mithula Samajik Manch said that the 'Sneh Milan’ programmes are planned at 70 places across the country, including Hyderabad. It will focus on Lok Sanskriti and Lok Parampara of Bihar.

In the extensive outreach programs, the party’s senior leaders from Bihar will make `pravas’ in the surrounding outskirts of GHMC limits, mainly industrial areas where a large number of Biharis reside.