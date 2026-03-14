BJP Plans Protest Drive Against Congress Rule

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has unveiled a fortnight-long series of protest programmes targeting the Congress government, accusing it of failing to deliver on poll promises and neglecting public grievances.

At the party office here, BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao released a poster titled “Telangana will not tolerate anymore – Save Telangana” and vowed relentless agitation against what he described as the remaining 999 days of Congress rule. On March 16, BJP leaders will submit memoranda to officials at district and mandal headquarters, followed by protests outside District Collector offices across the state on March 20.

Appealing for public support, Rao said the party would intensify its agitation until the government responds to people’s concerns. He also criticised opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s protest outside Parliament, calling it “insulting to democracy” and a violation of protocol.

Senior BJP leaders including general secretary T. Veerender Goud, vice president Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu, and media in-charge N.V. Subash attended the poster release. Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Dr K. Laxman, Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and other office bearers held a review meeting to strengthen the party ahead of the GHMC elections.