BJP Plans Grand Fete for Liberation Day, PM Modi’s Birthday

Karimnagar: The BJP will conduct a series of programmes as part of its Seva Pakhwada campaign from September 17 to October 2, and has also decided to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day on a grand scale, said MLC and state convener of the campaign, Malka Komuraiah.

Addressing a district-level workshop at a private function hall in Alugunoor village, Karimnagar, on Wednesday, Komuraiah urged party workers to participate in events such as the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 with great enthusiasm. He added that blood donation camps and other activities should be organised to ensure the success of the Seva Pakhwada campaign in all mandals and municipalities across the district.

Outlining the schedule of events, the MLC stated that on September 18, programmes such as Swachh Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Viksit Bharat would be organised, along with drawing competitions led by the Mahila Morcha.

On September 21, the Yuva Morcha will conduct a “NaMo Marathon” to encourage participation from students and youth. On September 25, floral tributes will be paid to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, along with sapling plantations at the booth level, meetings with intellectuals, and a documentary screening.

Similarly, on September 27, people with disabilities will be honoured and provided with assistance at the Assembly and Parliamentary constituency level. On October 2, floral tributes will be paid to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, and party members will be encouraged to purchase Khadi products.

District unit president G. Krishna Reddy, district Seva Pakhwada convenor I. Nageshwar Reddy, former MLA Bodiga Shoba, former mayors Y. Sunil Rao and D. Shankar, former district president Basa Satyanarayana, and others were present at the meeting.