BJP On Clear Path To Power: Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad:Senior BJP leader N. Ramchander Rao, in his inaugural address after taking charge as the newly elected state president, said his top priority would be to strengthen the party’s organisational foundation across Telangana. Expressing confidence in the BJP’s steady growth, he declared that the party has been steadily growing in the state and is on a clear path to power.

Addressing the party rank and file, Ramchander Rao recalled a telling moment from the Jan Sangh era in Kurnool, when, despite losing an election, party workers celebrated the rise in vote share—from 300 to 1,000. That moment, he said, reflected the spirit of perseverance that has brought the BJP to where it is today—with 8 MLAs, 8 MPs, a Rajya Sabha member and 3 MLCs in the state.

Calling the BJP a cadre-based and ideology-driven party, he said it treats all activists equally, regardless of seniority. “The BJP should flow like a river,” he remarked, “where new activists join like fresh water, blending with the old to strengthen the party and lead it to power.”

Ramchander Rao urged party workers to focus on the upcoming panchayat elections, to expand the BJP’s footprint from village panchayats to Parliament. In a sharp attack, he dismissed the BRS as a “WhatsApp University” and labelled the Congress a “fake university.” Responding to online trolling, branding him ‘soft’, he said he was ready to take an aggressive stand on ideological battles. “I have been jailed 14 times for various agitations—from student protests to fighting for Telangana’s cause,” he said.

Condemning social media abuse, he announced plans to initiate legal action against those making defamatory comments through fake accounts.

Dr K. Laxman, national president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha, hailed Ramchander Rao’s journey from his RSS training and ABVP student leadership to his rise through the party ranks. “His election is a proud moment for every BJP worker in Telangana,” Laxman said, adding that the BJP rewards dedication and ideological consistency, unlike parties where leaders switch sides for posts.

He also noted that state president elections in six other states are concluding within three days, and the national president’s election will follow, after processes conclude in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat.