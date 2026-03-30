BJP Offers CBI Probe into BRS Scams if CM Provides Clarity

HYDERABAD: BJP Assembly floor leader A. Maheshwar Reddy said the Centre was ready to immediately conduct a CBI investigation into the entire Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme irregularities over ₹1 lakh crore instead of confining the probe into three barrages of the project and that too based on the National Dam Safety Authority report.

Responding to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s charge that the Centre had not initiated the CBI probe a year after it made a formal request, Maheshwar Reddy said that there was no mention of corruption in the terms of reference of Justice P.C. Ghosh commission which examined the KLIS irregularities. “What can the CBI do when the state government is not maintaining transparency to expose the guilty by handing probe to only three barrages,” he asked.

He said the Centre was ready to order CBI probes into all the alleged scams carried out during the BRS tenure, including Dharani portal, Mission Bhagiratha, power purchase agreements, phone-tapping, Formula E-Car race, and Outer Ring Road lease scam, which Revanth Reddy had highlighted as PCC president, if the state government came out with clarity.