BJP MPs Urge Governor to Intervene in Temple Attacks, Seek NIA Probe

Hyderabad: BJP MPs Eatala Rajender, K Vishweswar Reddy , Raghunanadhan Rao and other leaders called on Governor Jishnu Dev Verma at Raj Bhavan here on Monday. The MPs appealed to prevent the attacks on temples across the state. They also submitted a representation to the governor on Mutyalamma temple incident in Secunderabad and appealed him to handover the case to NIA.

Speaking to the media, Eatala Rajender accused the state government of booking cases on the leaders of Dharmika Sangham and appealed to the Governor to revoke the cases on them.



