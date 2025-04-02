BJP MPs protest UoH land sale in Delhi

Hyderabad: BJP MPs, MLAs and other representatives from Telangana staged a protest at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi against the Revanth Reddy government, holding placards to oppose the sale of 400 acres of alleged forest land belonging to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) at Kancha Gachibowli.

BJP MP from Mahbubnagar D.K. Aruna charged that the government, having failed on all fronts, was now selling government lands to replenish reserves. "When Revanth Reddy was in opposition, he opposed the sale of Kokapet lands by the BRS government. But, now he is supporting the sale of Kancha Gachibowli lands," she pointed out. Aruna further criticised the Congress government for treading the same path as the previous BRS administration and she extended full solidarity to the protesting teaching staff and students of the university. "BJP will not allow the Congress government to sell government lands," she asserted.

Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha activists, led by Shilpa Reddy, attempted to gherao the State Secretariat, protesting the government’s decision. The police detained Shilpa Reddy and hundreds of other activists. Condemning the police lathi-charge on the UoH students, Shilpa Reddy said, "We will continue the protest until the government reverses its decision to sell the UoH lands."



