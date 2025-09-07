BJP MPs From Telangana Head To Delhi For A Key Workshop And Mock Voting For The Vice President Election.

HYDERABAD: All BJP MPs have rushed to Delhi to participate in a workshop and mock voting session ahead of the Vice-Presidential election scheduled for September 9. The MPs also attended a dinner hosted by BJP president J.P. Nadda, marking the formal start of the preparation process.

The workshops, scheduled for September 7 and 8 at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament complex, will cover legislative skills, governance strategies, political communication techniques, and strategies to advance the central government’s development agenda while countering opposition narratives.

The electoral college for the Vice-Presidential election comprises 788 voters, including 543 Lok Sabha members, 233 Rajya Sabha members, and 12 nominated members.

Additionally, the BJP plans to hold a series of seminars for intellectuals as part of its Seva Pakhwada (Service Fortnight) from September 17 to October 2, commemorating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and highlighting his life and achievements.