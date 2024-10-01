BJP MPs Flay Telangana CM for Not Fulfilling Poll Promises

Hyderabad: BJP Legislature Party (BJLP) leader A. Maheshwar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was visiting New Delhi every month to make monthly payments to the party high command. He claimed the Chief Minister had cheated the people.

He was addressing a large number of farmers at the concluding event of the 24-hour Rythu Deeksha programme at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park.

“In the name of HYDRAA, the Congress leaders are indulging in large-scale collections. The cleaning of the Musi river is nothing but an opportunity to mint money. The Congress government has collected R-Tax, B-Tax and RRR Tax and the BJP has exposed all of these,” Maheshwar Reddy claimed.

Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar termed Revanth Reddy a sadist who gets pleasure by harassing people and never took advice from others. “BJP will give a fitting reply to Congress and Revanth would meet the same fate that of KCR,” he warned.

Asking Congress leaders to self-introspect before holding any press meet to criticise Rythu Deeksha, Rajendar urged them to force the government to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh to all eligible farmers. Rajendar demanded the resignation following the High Court strong reprimand with regard to the HYDRAA demolitions.

Nizamabad MP D. Arvind, directing his comments at Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, said the minimum support price (MSP) went up for several crops after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. “The turmeric price has doubled as a result of this,” Arvind claimed.