BJP MP DK Aruna assures Justice For Palamuru Resident Nizamuddin, Killed In US Police Shooting

HYDERABAD: BJP vice president and Mahbubnagar MP D.K.. Aruna on Saturday visited the family of Mohammed Nizamuddin, a resident of Palamuru, who was shot dead by the police in California. She met the bereaved family at BK Reddy Colony in Mahbubnagar along with MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, sympathised with them and called for a probe into the incident.

Nizamuddin, living in the United States for nine years, was employed at Google. The incident occurred on September 3 following an altercation with roommates, during which police intervened and shot him fatally. The news of his death reached India after a considerable delay.

Aruna said she was in touch with the ministry of external affairs and had written a letter urging prompt action to repatriate Nizamuddin’s body to Palamuru. She said she would communicate with the Indian embassy officials in the US to expedite the process.

The family has expressed their inability to bear the expenses involved in bringing Nizamuddin’s mortal remains back to India. Aruna assured them that she will seek assistance from the Centre and senior party leaders to cover the related costs.

Expressing doubts about the incident, Aruna stated that prior to the shooting, Nizamuddin had written on his social media profile about being harassed at his workplace, raising questions about the necessity of lethal force. She said she would ensure a thorough investigation was conducted in coordination with the Indian consulate-general. “Why was it necessary for the police to use such force? We will leave no stone unturned to see justice done,” Aruna said.