BJP More Dangerous Than Brish Rule, Says CM at CPI Event

Nalgonda: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the BJP was more dangerous than British rulers, alleging that it was following a policy of “divide and rule” and suppressing the poor, an approach he said was inherited from colonial rule.

Addressing a massive public meeting organised by the Communist Party of India (CPI) at the SRBGNR College grounds in Khammam on the conclusion of the party’s centenary celebrations, he said the Congress, inspired by the Communists, had fought the last Assembly elections and brought down the BRS government. He said there was a need for a collective pledge to defeat anti-people forces plaguing the country.

The Chief Minister said India achieved Independence because the Congress and Communists fought together. While the Communist Party raised the slogan “land to the tiller,” he said it was the Congress government that gave it legal backing through land reforms.

Recalling past initiatives, he said that on the demand of communist parties, the Congress-led UPA government had introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to provide employment to the poor. He alleged that the BJP-led Central government was conspiring to dismantle the scheme.

Revanth Reddy described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a puppet in the hands of corporate interests. He further alleged that the BJP had sought 400 seats in Parliament to fundamentally alter the Constitution and curtail the rights of the poor. However, he said the BJP was restricted to 240 seats after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Communists exposed its agenda.

Targeting the BJP indirectly, CPI national secretary D. Raja said those with no historical role in the freedom movement were trying to project themselves as patriots. He said both the Congress and the Communists had a strong political legacy, while the RSS, despite claiming a century-long history, had no role in the freedom struggle.

Raja said the CPI was the only party that had called for complete Independence even before the Congress and questioned the role of the RSS during the freedom movement.

CPI National Control Commission chairman K. Narayana, CPI state secretary K. Sambhashiva Rao, and CPI national executive members Amarjit Kaur and Girisharma were among those present at the meeting.