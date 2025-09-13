BJP Morcha Plans 3K Namo Run Against Drugs in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The BJP Yuva Morcha will participate in a marathon titled ‘3K Namo Yuva Run – For a Drug-Free Nation’ in Hyderabad on September 21. The event, organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, aims to raise awareness among youth about preventing drug addiction and promoting a healthy lifestyle, contributing to the vision of a drug-free India.

Speaking to the media, BJP general secretary Tulla Veerender Goud said the run will begin at the Ambedkar statue on NTR Marg, proceed to Necklace Road where participants will take a U-turn, and conclude at the starting point. Participants can register by scanning the QR code on promotional posters and selecting their T-shirt size. Each registrant will receive a specially designed T-shirt and a participation certificate.

The Union ministry of youth affairs and sports will conduct similar rallies at 75 locations across the country.

To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, the BJP will organise at least 75 blood donation camps across Telangana on September 17. A Swachh Bharat (Clean India) drive will be held on September 18, followed by various events on September 25 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Goud added.





KNRUHS provisional MBBS merit list out

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the provisional merit list for MBBS admissions under the Competent Authority Quota for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates can view the notification on the university website. The list was prepared after making the necessary additions as per the Supreme Court order issued on September 1.

The university has also published details of candidates who did not make the list. A majority of these were non-locals, while many others were unable to provide proof of their Class 9 study in Telangana.

Candidates may raise objections to the merit list and submit them, along with supporting documents, to knrugadmission@gmail.com by 5 pm on September 14. The final merit list will be announced after all grievances are addressed. Following this, the seat matrix and notification for exercising web options will be released.