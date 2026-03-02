BJP Mocks Rahul’s Training Visit to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday took a swipe at the much‑publicised visit of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to attend a Congress training camp in the city, questioning whether the event was about political strategy or financial mobilisation.

State BJP chief spokesperson N.V. Subash asked pointedly whether Gandhi’s trip was meant to “review grassroots performance” or to “set a deadline for district chiefs to mobilise funds,” especially in light of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s reported confidence that Rs 1,000 crore could be raised if the “first family” ever sought assistance. “People of Telangana have a right to know what pearls of wisdom are being shared at this elite training session,” Subash remarked. “Is it a masterclass on how to recycle election promises? Or perhaps a workshop on how to perfect the art of selective amnesia after polls?”

Subash said it was ironic that instead of addressing governance gaps and unfulfilled assurances, the Congress leadership appeared more focused on optics and internal pep talks. “If this is about motivation, perhaps the cadres deserve an explanation — and the people of Telangana deserve an apology,” he added.

He observed that credibility cannot be restored through closed‑door sessions or high‑profile visits, but only by fulfilling poll promises. “While the Congress may train its cadres in presentation, the people are increasingly demanding performance,” Subash maintained.