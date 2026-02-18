BJP MLAs Say Only Technical Clearances Pending for Adilabad Airport

Adilabad: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has almost approved the master plan for the proposed airport at Adilabad, BJP MLA Payal Shankar and MP Godam Nagesh said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, Payal Shankar said a few technical issues in the master plan were yet to be cleared and formal approval orders were expected shortly. He said land acquisition would start once the master plan receives final clearance.

According to the MLA, the airport boundaries have been marked in the master plan to facilitate the land acquisition process.

Godam Nagesh described the near approval as a significant development for the district. He said the airport would enhance connectivity to major cities and support local businesses and farmers.

He added that the state government has issued GO 73 for acquisition of 700 acres for the proposed airport. BJP leaders thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union civil aviation minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar for their support.