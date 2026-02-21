BJP MLA Venkataramana Reddy Kept Under House Arrest in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: The Kamareddy police kept BJP MLA K Venkataramana Reddy under house arrest on Saturday morning and prevented him from taking part in a debate at Shishu mandir over Arora land issue.

Both Reddy and Advisor to Telangana Government Mohammed Ali Shabbir made allegations and counter allegations over land issue. Reddy then accepted the challenge for a debate on the issue at Shishu mandir in the town.

Even as Reddy was gearing up to proceed to Sishu mandir, the police came to his house and kept him under house arrest, Though Reddy urged the police to allow him to proceed to Shishu mandir, the police did not permit him.

The police also took into preventive custody several Congress followers. Sensing that there would be a law and order problem, the police kept Reddy under house arrest and took Congress activists into preventive custody.