BJP MLA T Raja Singh Quits Party; Submits Resignation To Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh quit BJP here on Monday.

In a letter addressed to the State president and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, he said he wrote the letter with a heavy heart and deep concern. As per media reроrts, Ramchander Rao is set to be appointed as the new BJP State president for Telangana

“The decision has come as a shock and disappointment, not just to me, but to lakhs of karyakartas, leaders, and voters who have stood by the party through every high and low. At a time when BJP stands at the threshold of forming its first government in Telangana, such a choice raises serious doubts about the direction we are heading,” he said.

“There are many capable senior leaders, MLAs, and MPs within our State who have tirelessly worked for the growth of BJP and who have the strength, credibility and connect to lead the party forward. Unfortunately, it appears that some individuals, driven by personal interests, have misled the central leadership and taken decisions by running the show from behind the curtain. This not only undermines the sacrifices of grassroots workers but risks pushing the party into avoidable setbacks.

“I have been a dedicated karyakarta, elected three times in a row with the blessings of the people and support of the party. But today I find it difficult to stay stand or pretend that all is well. This is not about personal ambition, the letter reflects the pain and frustration of lakhs of loyal BJP karyakartas and supporters who feel sidelined and unheard,” he said.

“We had the best opportunity in years to bring the BJP to power in Telangana but the hope is slowly being replaced by disappointment and frustration, not because of me people, but because of the leadership being placed at the helm,” he explained.

“With great sadness, I have decided to resign the primary membership of BJP. I request you to inform the Speaker of Telangana that T. Raja Singh is no longer a member of the BJP Telangana Legislative Assembly,” Raja Singh said.

“While I may be stepping away from the party, I remain fully committed to the ideology of Hindutva and the service of our dharma and the people of Goshamahal. I will continue to raise my voice and stand with the Hindu community with even greater strength,” he said.

“This is a difficult decision, but a necessary one. The silence of many should not be mistaken for agreement. I speak not just for myself, but for countless karyakartas and voters who stood with us with faith, and who today feel let down,” Raja Singh said.

“I also humbly appeal to our senior leadership - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National president JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and BL Santhosh, to reconsider this course. Telangana is ready for the BJP, but we must choose the right leadership to honour that opportunity and not let it slip away,” he added.