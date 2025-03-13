BJP MLA Raja Singh Criticizes Party Leaders
Hyderabad: BJP MLA Rajasingh has made strong remarks about his own party leaders. "Some BJP leaders are holding secret meetings with whichever government comes to power in Telangana. Will a BJP government come to power in the state if such secret meetings continue? The national leadership should also reflect on this. It's not just me; every BJP leader and worker feels this way," Rajasingh said.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
