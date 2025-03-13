 Top
BJP MLA Raja Singh Criticizes Party Leaders

Telangana
DC Correspondent
13 March 2025 1:04 PM IST

BJP MLA Rajasingh has made strong remarks about his own party leaders.

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Rajasingh has made strong remarks about his own party leaders. "Some BJP leaders are holding secret meetings with whichever government comes to power in Telangana. Will a BJP government come to power in the state if such secret meetings continue? The national leadership should also reflect on this. It's not just me; every BJP leader and worker feels this way," Rajasingh said.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
T Raja Singh Telangana news BJP news 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

