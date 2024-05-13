BJP MLA Payal Shankar evokes criticism for visiting polling booth with saffron scarves

Hyderabad: Adilabad BJP MLA Payal Shankar on Monday evoked criticism for visiting booths wearing saffron scarves during polling in the district.



On seeing him with saffron scarves along with his followers, two women, who came to cast their vote, at the polling booth strongly objected to it. Even as Shankar and his followers tried to pacify them, the women did not relent and questioned him as to how he could visit the polling booth with a scarf.

“What is this? Being an MLA, how can you (police) allow him with orange colour. Does the MLA have sense?” the women argued with the MLA and his followers. The police officials immediately intervened and pacified the two groups.

The women questioned how the police could allow the BJP leaders to visit polling booths with scarves and not allow other voters with their mobile phones. “Is this justified?” they asked.