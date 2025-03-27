BJP MLA Demands Union Elections for Sirpur Paper Mill

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu raised concerns over the delay in conducting union elections for Sirpur Paper Mills, alleging that the polls have been postponed for the past seven years due to collusion between authorities and the management. Speaking in the Assembly, he demanded immediate action from the government to hold the elections.

Additionally, Babu highlighted the alarming rise in road accidents across the state, stating that an average of 70 accidents occur daily, claiming around 20 lives. Referring to the tragic death of young MLA Lasya Nandita in a road crash, he urged the government to establish trauma care centers near highways to provide immediate medical aid to accident victims.

"Surgeons should be made available at these centers, and they should be linked with existing medical colleges in every district for better coordination," Babu suggested.