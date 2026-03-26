BJP MLA Demands Ban on Gods' Names for Liquor Shops in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a fiery exchange during the ongoing Budget Session, BJP legislator from Nizamabad Dhanpal Suryanarayan Gupta urged the state government to ban the use of gods' names for liquor shops. Raising the issue during the demands-for-grants discussion, Gupta called for stringent laws to prohibit such naming, arguing that it deeply wounds Hindu sentiments.

He emphasised that authorities must ensure that no divine names appear on liquor outlets while issuing licences. “The government should take immediate steps to remove these offensive references,” Gupta asserted, pressing for special measures to uphold religious reverence.

This new demand from the BJP MLA drew attention from both the ruling party as well as other opposition members. Gupta also called for stricter regulations on commercial practices that offend religious faith.