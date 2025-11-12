BJP Minority Morcha Hails Centre For Early Confirmation of 2026 Haj Pilgrims Quota

HYDERABAD: The BJP Minority Morcha welcomed the Centre’s initiative to secure early confirmation of India’s Haj 2026 quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims. This announcement came following a meeting between Union minister for minority affairs Kiren Rijiju and Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah minister Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah.

In a statement, the Morcha leader Mir Firasath Ali Baqri said that the development was a clear indication of the government’s proactive approach and genuine concern for Muslims. He said that the early quota confirmation would facilitate efficient planning by the Haj Committee of India and state authorities, ensuring improved facilities, enhanced transparency, and better comfort for pilgrims.

He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and Minister Kiren Rijiju’s initiatives in strengthening India-Saudi Arabia relations and modernising Haj management through digital reforms, fair allotments, and upgraded infrastructure.