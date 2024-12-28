BJP, MIM pay tribute to Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad:The Telangana BJP and AIMIM leaders expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, paying heartfelt tributes to his legacy and contributions to the nation.

The BJP extended its condolences to Dr Singh's family, lauding his far-sighted vision as both finance minister and Prime Minister. "The country will always remember the economic reforms he initiated and the services he rendered," the party stated.

BJP MP and parliamentary board member Dr K. Laxman described Dr Singh as an uncompromising, spotless leader whose long political career was like an open book.

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his grief, calling Dr Singh’s life story remarkable. "From being a partition refugee to serving as RBI Governor, finance minister and Prime Minister, his journey was extraordinary. I will always remember him as the only Prime Minister who sincerely worked to uplift India’s marginalized sections," said Owaisi, extending condolences to Dr Singh's family, friends and colleagues.