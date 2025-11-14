BJP Marks Birsa Munda Jayanti

HYDERABAD: While observing Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti, observed nationally as Tribal Honour Day (Janajatiya Gourava Divas), Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao stressed the ideological distinction between the BJP and other parties. He said the BJP honours freedom fighters who defended Indian culture and independence, rather than approaching elections solely as a route to power.

Addressing a press conference, Rao recalled the BJP’s recent observances, including programmes marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary and 150 years of Vande Mataram. He said Bhagwan Birsa Munda, born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, resisted British and missionary oppression to protect tribal rights and died in custody at age 25. The central government declared his birth anniversary a national day of honour, recognising his role in the freedom struggle alongside tribal icons such as Ranjee Gond, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Rao listed achievements under the Narendra Modi government in tribal welfare, including piped drinking water to 6,700 villages, electrification of tribal areas, establishment of 1,000 new anganwadis, formation of 531 tribal development centres and healthcare outreach to millions. He referred to constitutional amendments boosting tribal leadership in local governance and the allocation of Rs 42,000 crore for tribal welfare this year.

Turning to Telangana, Rao accused the Congress government of neglecting tribal development, pointing to unpaid bills owed to midday meal contractors that have placed the scheme at risk. He cited recent incidents of students falling ill due to poor-quality food in BC and tribal hostels, urging the state to clear dues immediately and ensure nutritious meals. He warned that children’s health and education cannot be compromised.

BJP spokesperson N.V. Subash, Dr Kalyan Naik, state vice-president, Ravi Naik, BJP ST Morcha state president and other leaders were present.