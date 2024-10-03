BJP Mahilas Get HC Nod to Celebrate Bathukamma in Charminar Today

Hyderabad:Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Charminar circle, to permit the BJP state Mahila Morcha to celebrate Bathukamma festival near Bhagyalakshmi Ammavari temple, which is in their jurisdiction, from 4 pm to 6 on Friday, with 100 participants.

Further, the court directed the ACP to restrain the petitioner from having DJ music system at the festival place and ensure that none of the participants during the Bathukamma celebration delivered political speeches and that no VIPs should be invited to the event at the venue.



The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by way of lunch motion by the BJP state mahila morcha chief Dr. V. Shilpa Reddy, challenging the decision of the ACP Charminar in rejecting her request to organize the festival at Bhagyalakshmi temple.