BJP made history in teacher MLC elections: Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: Union minister and BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said the BJP created history in the teacher MLC elections in united Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Medak and Adilabad districts by securing a historic victory.

Bandi Sanjay participated in a victory rally from MP camp office to Court Chowrasta in Karimnagar along with newly elected teachers MLC Malka Komuraiah.

Speaking at the rally, Bandi Sanjay saluted the efforts of BJP workers and acknowledged the contributions of teachers who stood by the party. He emphasised the crucial role of the TPUS (Telangana Prantha Upadhyaya Sangam) leadership in the success of BJP’s candidate.

He praised the trust of teachers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, particularly highlighting promises like income tax relief that resonated with them and recalled the protests by BJP workers against the 317 GO in Karimnagar.

The minister criticised Congress and BRS for attempting to thwart BJP's success through conspiracies, including making deals and distributing funds in an effort to sway voters.

He also criticised the Congress government for neglecting teacher concerns, especially regarding retirement benefits and delayed fee reimbursements to colleges.

Despite the opposition of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other ministers, BJP's victory was inevitable. He said under the leadership of BJP’s state President Kishan Reddy, the party would continue to build on its successes and win local body elections across Telangana.