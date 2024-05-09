BJP Lodges Complaint Against BRS Medak MP Candidate for Wooing Voters

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against BRS Medak Parliament constituency candidate P. Venkatrami Reddy for resorting to malpractices to woo voters with inducements like distributing cash, liquor and sarees across Medak Parliament segment.



“We have gathered information that Venkatrami Reddy is resorting to various malpractices in the constituency by distributing money, liquor and sarees to voters through employees of his close relative for his electoral gains. The employees of J.C. Brothers, Raghava Construction, Raj Pushpa have been deployed to distribute sarees, money and liquor to voters in Siddipet, Gajwel, Dubbak, Narsapur and Medak constituencies,” Kasam Venkateswarlu, BJP State General Secretary, said in a complaint addressed to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

He said the malpractices committed by Venkatrami Reddy amount to violation of Model Code of Conduct MCC) and the provisions of the Representation of People's Act, and attract punitive action under the said provisions.

It is, therefore, requested immediate action by barring Venkatrami Reddy, from contesting the election and also to instruct the authorities to expel the employees for allegedly involving in malpractices, according to Venkateswarlu.