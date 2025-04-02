BJP Leaders Meet Union Ministers Over Gachibowli Land Auction Dispute

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP began mounting pressure on the Congress government against its attempt to auction 400 acres in Kancha Gachchibowli, with party leaders meeting Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and forests minister Bhupender Yadav, in Delhi on Tuesday.

The delegation, led by state BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy comprised minister of state Bandi Sanjay and party MPs D.K. Aruna, Etala Rajendar, D. Arvind, Godem Nagesh, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and M. Raghunandan Rao.

Vishweshwar Reddy stated that the qualified as a deemed forest and thus came under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. The Centre had not given approval alienating the land to TGIIC and no environment impact assessment was carried out. The Centre could take suo motu notice, they said.

Minister Yadav directed senior education officials to submit a report. The BJP in a statement said that minister Yadav had assured them of appropriate action based on the forest ministry officials.

Speaking to newsmen, Rajendar claimed that the Supreme Court had made it clear that the land belonged to UoH and not the state government.

In the Rajya Sabha, Dr K. Laxman said the move of the state government would harm biodiversity and also spoke of environmental concerns raised by UoH students.

In Hyderabad, BJP legislators attempting to visit the university were intercepted and taken into custody near the MLA quarters in Hyderguda. BJP Assembly floor leader A. Maheshwar Reddy was placed under house arrest.