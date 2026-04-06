BJP Leaders Clash With Police in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: BJP leaders allegedly clashed with police during a protest at Clock Tower centre in Nalgonda while demanding action over alleged poor quality work in the town’s ring road, police said.

Police said the incident occurred when BJP workers staged a dharna and attempted to burn an effigy of roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Officers intervened and took several protesters into custody, leading to a brief scuffle.

Police said the situation was brought under control and the detained leaders were shifted from the protest site.

BJP district president Nagam Varshith Reddy alleged that the contractor was using substandard material in the ring road works and accused the minister of backing the contractor.

He claimed funds of ₹540 crore sanctioned for the project were being misused and demanded that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy remove the minister from the Cabinet.

Police said no major injuries were reported in the scuffle.