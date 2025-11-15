BJP Charges Congress With Misuse of Power

Hyderabad: BJP leader and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy accused the Congress of winning the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat through widespread money distribution just a day before voting, aided actively by the AIMIM.

Speaking to the media, Kishan Reddy claimed that crores of rupees were seized at polling booths, pointing to electoral malpractice. The BJP would soon file a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) regarding the issue.

Kishan Reddy said that despite the BJP having no corporator in the segment, part of his the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, or a record of victory there, mounted a significant campaign effort. He reiterated BJP’s commitment to intensifying its focus for the GHMC and sai the target was the secure the mayoral post.

Kishan Reddy mocked at the Congress, asking it whether electronic voting machines (EVMs) were selective in their work — performing flawlessly in Jubilee Hills but allegedly malfunctioning in Bihar, where the Congress suffered heavy losses. He urged Congress to accept that its repeated allegations against the special intensive revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar, an ongoing Election Commission process aimed at purging bogus votes, would not ensure electoral success.

Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao repeated the allegation that the Congress had won the misuse of power and money, especially after a MIM leader had been nominated by the ruling party. Rao announced plans for intensified protests and a ‘maha dharna’ against what he termed the “anti-people Congress government” for reneging on key promises.

Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay alleged that Congress secured the Jubilee Hills seat primarily due to minority votes. He vowed to consolidate majority votes by showcasing the developmental achievements of the BJP-led double-engine government.

Sanjay also criticized the BRS, stating that it had lost the moral authority to be the principal opposition party after its leader failed to effectively represent people’s concerns in the Assembly.

Party floor leader A. Maheshwar Reddy charged Congress leader Revanth Reddy with employing blackmail politics, warning voters they would lose essential benefits such as quality rice, old-age pensions, and Indiramma housing if BJP was not defeated. He attributed Congress’s victory partly to the support from Asaduddin Owaisi’s MIM. Maheshwar Reddy also called on the Chief Minister to ask all defected MLAs to resign and clear the path for fresh elections, challenging the government’s claim of public support.