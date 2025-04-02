BJP leader wants PM’s photo on new ration cards

KARIMNAGAR: BJP state executive member Dr Bhoga Shravani on Wednesday demanded that the Telangana government include Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph on the newly issued ration cards under the state's rice distribution scheme.

Addressing media in Jagtial district, Shravani criticised the Congress-led state government for taking credit for the free rice distribution, which she claimed is primarily funded and implemented by the Central government under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana.

She pointed out that the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, has been supplying free rice to poor families across the country, including Telangana, since the Covid-19 pandemic. “Over ₹10,000 crore is spent annually by the Centre to ensure free rice reaches the needy,” she said, adding that the state government’s efforts are minimal in comparison.

Accusing the state government of political bias, Shravani alleged that the exclusion of the Prime Minister’s image from ration cards is an attempt to downplay the Centre’s contribution. “It is shameful that the Congress government is misleading the public and not giving due credit to the Centre,” she said.

Shravani claimed that while the Centre provides 6 kg of rice per beneficiary each month, the state government contributes only 1 kg, but promotes the entire scheme as its own. She demanded that both the Chief Minister's and the Prime Minister’s photographs be printed on ration cards to reflect the joint efforts behind the distribution.