BJP Leader Wants Konda Admitted To Mental Hospital

Warangal: BJP state executive member Errabelli Pradeep Rao strongly condemned former MLC Konda Murali’s remark that “everyone born in the Errabelli household is a chameleon.” On Wednesday, Rao met with State Election Commission officials in Hyderabad and submitted a representation requesting Murali’s suspension from the Assembly.

Speaking at the meeting, he accused Murali of having “gone mad” and suggested he be admitted to Erragadda Hospital for evaluation. Rao reminded critics that Konda Surekha once abused a woman from Kothawada, and Konda Murali had previously insulted, threatened, and humiliated a minority leader under the guise of religion.

“Not only the public but leaders across all political parties detest them,” Rao said. “Unlike the Kondas, the Errabelli family never stoops to personal insults or derogatory remarks.”

Rao pointed out that the Konda family rose politically on the support of the Reddy and Rao communities but now uses foul language against the same groups. “Have they forgotten that they owe their ministerial posts to Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy and their MLA and MLC positions to K. Chandrashekar Rao? And isn’t it Revanth Reddy’s patronage that elevated Konda Surekha to minister today?” he asked.

He further challenged Murali’s claim to be a champion of the BC community: “How can he fight for BCs when he illegally jailed a BC corporator and recently harassed another with false accusations and fabricated cases?” Rao alleged that Murali’s actions reveal he has always targeted, rather than served, BC interests.

Finally, Rao criticised the Konda couple for the lack of development work in Warangal East despite holding ministerial office. He also raised concerns about Murali’s frequent, protocol-free visits to the government camp office and accused him of abusing his power there.