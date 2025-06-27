BJP Leader: People Aspiring For Double-engine Govt In Telangana

Nizamabad: BJP Legislature Party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy on Friday said that the people of Telangana are looking forward to a "double-engine government" with the BJP in power both at the Centre and in the state. He said that the BJP is a party known for upholding democracy and integrity.

Addressing the media at the BJP district office, Maheshwar Reddy alleged that there has been no improvement in governance with the Congress government, comparing its rule to the earlier BRS regime, which he called misrule.

He announced that Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Nizamabad on June 29 to inaugurate the National Turmeric Board and address the Rythu Sammelanam at the Government Polytechnic Ground. He urged farmers and party workers to ensure the success of the event.

Maheshwar Reddy also accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of damaging the self-respect of Telangana by making frequent visits to Delhi but failing to even secure an appointment with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. He said the Congress government has completely failed to deliver on its election promises.

He further alleged that while the previous BRS government pushed Telangana into a debt trap, the current Congress government has only worsened the situation.

Maheshwar Reddy reiterated that the BJP gives top priority to democratic values, unlike the Congress, which he said is remembered for its Emergency-era rule.

Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta and other party leaders were present at the press conference.



