Hyderabad: BJP deputy floor leader Payal Shankar has demanded the CBI probe into the alleged Rs.750-crore paddy purchase. Shankar suspected lack of transparency in the tenders called by the civil supplies department for procurement of 35 lakh metric tonnes of paddy recently. Those close to power had been selected, Shankar claimed. After the bidders failed to comply with the deadline to pay Rs.7,250 crore to the treasury within 90 days to lift the rice from the millers, why did not government not penalty and confiscate the deposit amount, Shankar asked.