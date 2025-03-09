BJP leader demands probe into corrupt deals of Indrakaran Reddy

Hyderabad:BJP floor leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy urged the state government to conduct a thorough probe into all corrupt deals, grabbing of government land and nod to illegal layouts during the 10 years of BRS rule in Nirmal and its adjoining villages at the behest of former minister Indrakaran Reddy.

He said once the BJP came to power in the state, it would not spare Indrakaran Reddy.



Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Maheshwar Reddy charged that Indrakaran Reddy had handed over 40 acres of government land to private individuals in the name of oil palm company very near his agricultural farm house at Yellapally village in Nirmal. A joint inspection committee had found that the land belonged to the irrigation department. He charged that Indrakaran Reddy joined the Congress only to save his ill-gotten assets.

The BJP leader said that the former minister’s brother Muralidhar Reddy had damaged an irrigation canal and developed an illegal layout in Ratnapur Kandli village apart from developing AMR layout in Chityal village by illegally constructing a bridge over a nala in an assigned land belonging to the poor. Indrakaran’s family members were also involved in several such illegal acts, the BJP leader said.