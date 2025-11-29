BJP Leader Challenges Minister Uttam to Open Debate on HILT Policy Scam Allegations

Hyderabad:BJP Legislative Party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy challenged irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy to a debate on the Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation policy (HILTP). Maheshwar Reddy accused the Congress government of orchestrating a massive land scam involving undervalued conversion of 9,292 acres of industrial land worth over Rs 6.29 lakh crore.

He criticised the government for not convening an Assembly session to discuss the policy and demanded an immediate special session for this purpose.



In a statement, Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the HILTP was not a reform but echoed similar policies under the previous BRS regime, which he claimed facilitated large-scale land irregularities and corruption. He questioned the silence of Congress ministers on exposing those past wrongdoings and expressed doubts of collusion with the BRS leadership in continuing these malpractices.



Maheshwar Reddy further condemned the government’s lack of transparency about relocating industries outside Hyderabad to promote a pollution-free city, demanding disclosure of land allotments made to these industries. He protested against the undervaluation of lands being converted and sold at below market rates, calling it blatant profiteering benefiting political elites.



Maheshwar Reddy warned that unless the government cancels the currently issued GO-27 related to the HILTP and holds a proper Assembly debate, the BJP would mobilise a massive public movement to oppose it. He also promised that if voted to power, BJP would investigate charges and prosecute the guilty.

