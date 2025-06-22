BJP Leader Adinath Held For forging Land Documents

ADILABAD: Adilabad police on Saturday arrested BJP leader Vakulabharanam Adinath on charges of land document forgery and cheating plot buyers, and sent him to 14 days' judicial remand. He was booked under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 290, 506 read with 34 of the IPC. Meanwhile, his wife Rajani, also named in the case, is currently absconding.

Providing details, Adilabad DSP L. Jeevan Reddy said the case was filed based on a complaint by Shobha Murardhar, who alleged that Adinath cheated her in 2010. In her complaint lodged with Mavala Police on June 19, 2025, Shobha stated that she had purchased four plots for ₹3.3 lakh from Adinath in 2010. However, in 2022, forest officials seized the land, claiming it fell under forest territory. When approached, Adinath allegedly refused to return the money.

In a separate case registered on June 18, Adilabad police booked BRS leader Syed Sajid alias Sajidoddin, BJP leader Vakulabharanam Adinath, and their alleged benamis, Chinthakuntla Suresh, Sonjoki Mohan Lal, Sheikh Wahid, and Syed Yahiya, for creating fake land documents and attempting to encroach land belonging to Latha Vaman Rao. While the accused were arrested, they later secured bail in this case.

Police said that Mohd Mujahid (alias Mujju) and benami Sheikh Abid, also key accused in the land encroachment case, are currently absconding. Additional cases have been registered against others who allegedly aided the land grabbers in connection with 5.10 acres of land under Survey No. 7/1 in Anukunta village.