BJP Lawmakers Storm Telangana Assembly with Farmer Grievances, Demand Crop Insurance and Loan Waivers

HYDERABAD: In a dramatic show of solidarity towards the plight of farmers in the state, the BJP legislators stormed the State Assembly during the Budget Session on Tuesday, with over one lakh farmers' petitions on their heads and towing a push-cart piled high with grievances, pressing the Congress government to roll out long-pending crop insurance and fulfill key election promises.

Led by party MLAs A Maheshwar Reddy, Palvai Harish, and Payal Shankar, the saffron brigade gathered at the Martyrs Memorial in Gun Park before marching toward the Assembly gates. Heads laden with bundles of representations and the pushing the push-cart brimming with pleas from the affected farmers, they highlighted the desperation of farmers hit hard by unseasonal rains that devastated crops across the state and other problems.

Security personnel swiftly intervened at the entrance, blocking the push-cart and directing the MLAs to hand over the petitions to staff for forwarding to officials. Undeterred, the BJP lawmakers raised slogans, branding the Revanth Reddy administration as betrayers of the rural vote bank.

The BJP legislators were demanding immediate implementation of of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for vital crop insurance, release of pending funds under the promised Rythu Bharosa Scheme and complete waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh, as pledged during the elections. "The government flaunts these schemes in budget speeches but leaves farmers drowning in debt and despair," thundered Maheshwar Reddy, as the MLAs vowed to keep the pressure on.